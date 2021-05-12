The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Given New $65.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.57% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price target on The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Shares of JYNT stock opened at $52.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.64. The Joint has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a market capitalization of $749.92 million, a P/E ratio of 194.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 51.77% and a net margin of 6.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $1,490,522.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,019.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 26,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $1,191,470.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,975.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,694,784. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth $1,559,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Joint by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

