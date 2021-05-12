The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $320.00 to $340.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Home Depot traded as high as $341.69 and last traded at $341.04, with a volume of 12856 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $339.25.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.87.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,267,809 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,649,155,000 after buying an additional 372,183 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth $3,153,816,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,929,410,000 after buying an additional 1,058,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,917,691 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,899,957,000 after buying an additional 293,800 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,402,719 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,497,550,000 after buying an additional 991,241 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $355.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $318.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $283.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

