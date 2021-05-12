The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at Roth Capital

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 43.48% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.36. The stock has a market cap of $484.68 million, a PE ratio of 80.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its position in The Hackett Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,456,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,345,000 after purchasing an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 828,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,916,000 after buying an additional 91,230 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hackett Group during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hackett Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in The Hackett Group by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 42,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

