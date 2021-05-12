The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.06. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $50.21. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.63.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $295.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBX shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.20 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,518 shares in the company, valued at $27,595,367.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William A. Furman bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.85 per share, with a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 562,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,666,414.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.