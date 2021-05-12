The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €135.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €135.00 ($158.82) target price from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.77% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €110.31 ($129.77).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €95.90 ($112.82) on Monday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €99.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €91.74.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

