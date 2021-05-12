The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.
GLU stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $14.30 and a 12 month high of $24.05.
The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile
Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.