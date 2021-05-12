The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.44

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.44 and traded as high as $30.30. The First Bancorp shares last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 14,380 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $309.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNLC. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 147.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in The First Bancorp by 69.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in The First Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.46% of the company’s stock.

About The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC)

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

