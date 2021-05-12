The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.58. The Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 194.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $6.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $7.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Estée Lauder Companies.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, insider John Demsey sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.90, for a total transaction of $449,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,554,848.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total value of $266,772.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,599,814.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,184,667 shares of company stock worth $618,854,807 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 280.7% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 599.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 23,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after purchasing an additional 32,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 11,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

EL traded down $5.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $289.49. 14,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,081. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $301.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.13. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 1-year low of $158.25 and a 1-year high of $318.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $105.02 billion, a PE ratio of 179.76, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.46%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Estée Lauder Companies (EL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.