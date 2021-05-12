The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $84.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.51. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.39 and a 12-month high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 6.49%. Equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0525 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 8,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $726,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,255,827.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 375 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,465.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

