The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $177.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $189.00 to $177.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CLX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.06.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $185.94 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $189.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 12-month low of $176.73 and a 12-month high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in shares of The Clorox by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

