The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Upgraded at Argus

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) was upgraded by Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Argus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Chemours from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised The Chemours from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

Get The Chemours alerts:

CC stock opened at $34.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.50. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $35.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.30.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Chemours will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 54.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 973 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in The Chemours by 122.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for The Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.