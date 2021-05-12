The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,465,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,434,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,701,750 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Charles Schwab by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after purchasing an additional 41,059,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,431,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,985,358,000 after buying an additional 10,530,658 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,150,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,847,000 after buying an additional 2,407,536 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,478,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $980,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825,764 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total transaction of $18,791,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 20,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total transaction of $1,484,607.84. Insiders have sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock valued at $139,753,711 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The firm has a market cap of $127.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.47%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.59.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.