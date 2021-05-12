The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,753,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,830,888 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $305,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 624.4% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $70.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.17. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.51.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America raised The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities raised The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.59.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 2,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $152,253.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 325,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $18,791,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,141,831 shares of company stock worth $139,753,711 in the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

