The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 13.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $91.41.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total transaction of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,670,391.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,713,333 shares of company stock worth $118,406,498 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Argus boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.83.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

