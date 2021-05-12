The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in The Allstate by 99.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,030,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $443,036,000 after buying an additional 2,014,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,678,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,389,000 after buying an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter valued at $373,392,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,234,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $355,584,000 after buying an additional 73,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,122,886 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 244,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.82.

NYSE ALL opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $136.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.06%.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

