Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.00.
About Thai Union Group Public
