Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Thai Union Group Public (OTCMKTS:TUFBY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TUFBY opened at $11.65 on Wednesday. Thai Union Group Public has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $16.00.

About Thai Union Group Public

Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells frozen, chilled, and canned seafood in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ambient Seafood; Frozen and Chilled Seafood and Related Businesses; and Pet food, Value-Added and Other Businesses.

