TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on TFII. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFI International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $53.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TFI International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.29.

TFII stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. TFI International has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $90.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.98.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.2324 dividend. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its stake in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,206,000 after buying an additional 7,496 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the period. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

