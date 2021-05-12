TFC Financial Management Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

TFC Financial Management lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,123 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

NYSEARCA REET traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.80. 9,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,035. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42.

