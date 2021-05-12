TFC Financial Management Has $100,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

TFC Financial Management cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co grew its position in shares of Chevron by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.81.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $108.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,679,781. The company has a market cap of $209.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.38, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.85. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

