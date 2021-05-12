TFC Financial Management Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 42.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,390.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,695,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,938 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 387.1% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after acquiring an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.39. 45,074 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,686,193. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $66.27 and a one year high of $99.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.96.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

