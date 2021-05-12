Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Receives $143.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.35.

TXRH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,300 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $113,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $175,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,171 shares of company stock worth $10,778,706. 6.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

TXRH traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $100.04. 996,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.69. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. Analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

