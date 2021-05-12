Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,410 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,410 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $7,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock worth $3,584,304. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $176.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $157.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $80.20 and a 52-week high of $181.21.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 26.60%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.