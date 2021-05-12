Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 4,639 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,639 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Five Below were worth $7,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 401.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Five Below from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $1,819,068.44. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FIVE opened at $186.26 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.11 and a 1 year high of $205.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $197.00 and a 200-day moving average of $177.93.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.09. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

