Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,235 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,235 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.06% of AGCO worth $6,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in AGCO by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 120,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 11,993.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,196 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.27.

In other AGCO news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $118,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 45,095 shares of company stock worth $6,647,935. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGCO opened at $147.47 on Wednesday. AGCO Co. has a twelve month low of $42.84 and a twelve month high of $158.62. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.04.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

