Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,813 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,445 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in EOG Resources by 1,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in EOG Resources by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,200 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 17,860 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,936,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.80.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

