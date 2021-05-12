Texas Permanent School Fund Has $6.80 Million Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $6,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 310,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,324,000 after buying an additional 43,094 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,358,000 after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 7,611 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total value of $2,435,139.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $10,585,545.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Andrew D. Ross sold 3,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.04, for a total value of $1,257,117.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 11,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,679,499.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PH opened at $312.69 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.01 and a fifty-two week high of $324.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $316.74 and a 200-day moving average of $283.41.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 38.18%.

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.14.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

