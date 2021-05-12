Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Increased by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 66.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 198.2% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In related news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 30,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.41, for a total transaction of $5,439,035.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,004,862.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $183.20 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $105.45 and a fifty-two week high of $197.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TXN shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.