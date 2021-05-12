TerraKRW (KRT) Hits One Day Volume of $19,404.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. One TerraKRW coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TerraKRW has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. TerraKRW has a total market capitalization of $45.51 million and $19,404.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.51 or 0.00072388 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.99 or 0.00532427 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.59 or 0.00247624 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004019 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $674.58 or 0.01205302 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00034229 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW launched on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 52,024,007,883 coins and its circulating supply is 52,023,278,775 coins. TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . The official message board for TerraKRW is medium.com/terra-money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

Buying and Selling TerraKRW

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraKRW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraKRW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraKRW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

