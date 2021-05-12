Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.77

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.77 and traded as high as $2.04. Tenax Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 103,549 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.77.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.46). Research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

