TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $31.00 to $32.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. 34,344 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 273,129 shares.The stock last traded at $31.00 and had previously closed at $31.43.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TIXT. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. CIBC started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on TELUS International (Cda) in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS International (Cda) has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth about $580,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $700,000.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.02.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $442.30 million for the quarter.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile (NYSE:TIXT)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

