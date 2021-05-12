Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TELNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

OTCMKTS:TELNY opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $13.92 and a 52 week high of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 101.37%.

About Telenor ASA

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

