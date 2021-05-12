Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €2.90 by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) has been assigned a €2.90 ($3.41) price objective by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.10 ($2.47) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) price target on Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €2.72 ($3.20).

Shares of O2D stock opened at €2.50 ($2.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion and a PE ratio of 22.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €2.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €2.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 12 month high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

