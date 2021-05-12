Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.97%.

Shares of VIV traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,253,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,272. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.31. Telefônica Brasil has a 1-year low of $7.46 and a 1-year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Telefônica Brasil in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

