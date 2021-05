Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,268. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

