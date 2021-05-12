Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) announced its earnings results on Monday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $8.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,252,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,268. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 8.7%. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous — dividend of $0.14. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Telefônica Brasil in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

