TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) Issues Earnings Results

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $727.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Shares of TEGNA stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $21.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

