Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Stock Price Up 12.6% on Strong Earnings

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.78. Approximately 1,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 149,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.24.

The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

TGLS has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Tecnoglass from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tecnoglass has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 15.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

