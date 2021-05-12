Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James upgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James now has a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Tecnoglass traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $16.88, with a volume of 22935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.03.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Tecnoglass in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 834,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 151,884 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tecnoglass by 50,549.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 759,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 758,240 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after acquiring an additional 36,098 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Tecnoglass by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 197,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 73,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Tecnoglass by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 174,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 17,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $799.03 million, a PE ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 20.49%. On average, equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.94%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

