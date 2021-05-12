TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $61 million-$63 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $57.31 million.

TTGT stock opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.35. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $23.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 0.97.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a market perform rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In other news, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total transaction of $203,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,022.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $48,597.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,356 shares of company stock valued at $4,530,303. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

