TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,235,044 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,666,000 after acquiring an additional 918,373 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 7,069,500.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 636,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,033,000 after acquiring an additional 636,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 652,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,365,000 after acquiring an additional 568,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $44.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -185.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.80. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $66.61 and a fifty-two week high of $138.99.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.07%.

TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

