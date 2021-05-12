TD Securities Increases Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to $190.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Intact Financial from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Intact Financial from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.50.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

OTCMKTS IFCZF traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.47. 1,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,352. Intact Financial has a 12 month low of $90.20 and a 12 month high of $138.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.36.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.