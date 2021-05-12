TD Securities Increases Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) Price Target to C$30.00

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 28.64% from the stock’s current price.

DRM traded up C$0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$23.32. 122,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.19. Dream Unlimited has a one year low of C$14.42 and a one year high of C$24.24.

Dream Unlimited (TSE:DRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported C($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$48.64 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Unlimited will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

