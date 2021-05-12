TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Rating Reiterated by Tudor Pickering

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Tudor Pickering in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$62.00 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target points to a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$62.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of TC Energy to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$70.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.67.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.41 on Monday. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.61 and a 1 year high of C$66.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$56.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$60.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.71.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3899998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$58.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$104,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,053,885.60. Also, Senior Officer Richard N. Gateman sold 8,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.71, for a total value of C$475,993.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$470,193.40. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 28,245 shares of company stock worth $1,630,987.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.