TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Reaches New 52-Week High After Dividend Announcement

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.90, with a volume of 6092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.95.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7137 per share. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.41%.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRP shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of TC Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.65.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that TC Energy Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savior LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Energy by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 64.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TC Energy (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.