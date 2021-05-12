Target (TGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Target (NYSE:TGT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th. Analysts expect Target to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Target to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $209.24 on Wednesday. Target has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $217.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $104.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.35.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total transaction of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Target stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,268 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

