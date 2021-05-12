Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th.

In other news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock worth $265,449 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. 73.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SKT opened at $16.33 on Wednesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -408.15 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

