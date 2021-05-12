TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) PT Set at €25.00 by Nord/LB

TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on TEG. Barclays set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €28.50 ($33.53) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on TAG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €25.83 ($30.39).

TEG stock opened at €24.32 ($28.61) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion and a PE ratio of 9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €25.40 and its 200-day moving average price is €25.00. TAG Immobilien has a one year low of €19.60 ($23.06) and a one year high of €28.14 ($33.11).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

