T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,889 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $184.77 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $192.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.84.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

