T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,716 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $138.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $130.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.50 and a 1 year high of $140.19. The stock has a market cap of $172.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Matthew A. Staneff sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $6,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,955.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 206,277 shares of company stock worth $27,392,494 in the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on TMUS shares. Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

