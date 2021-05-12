Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Systemax Inc. (NYSE:SYX) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th.

Systemax has raised its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Systemax has a payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Systemax to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:SYX traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.88. The company had a trading volume of 850 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,948. Systemax has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.39.

Systemax (NYSE:SYX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.54 million. Systemax had a return on equity of 37.46% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Systemax will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Dooley sold 5,000 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $175,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,220,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Klaus Werner sold 1,981 shares of Systemax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $74,663.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,781.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,165 shares of company stock worth $1,133,921 in the last three months. Company insiders own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SYX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Systemax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Systemax in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Systemax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Systemax Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct marketer of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies in North America. It sells a range of maintenance, repair, and operation products, including storage and shelving, material handling, janitorial and maintenance products, furniture and office products, workbenches and shop desks, HVAC/R and fans, safety and security products, outdoor and grounds maintenance products, tools and instruments, and office and school supplies.

