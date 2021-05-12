Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank increased its stake in Synopsys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after buying an additional 9,413 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter worth $383,608,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,292,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,175,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $291,289,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $234.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.52 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $249.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $970.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $952.24 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 14.81%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on Synopsys from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.75.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,656,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 23,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.88, for a total transaction of $6,000,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,111,291.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,030 shares of company stock worth $23,699,496. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

